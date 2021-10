Upgrade your recessed can lighting with this energy efficient Sunlite LED retrofit kit. Fits in most 4 in. fixtures in the place of medium base (E26) bulbs. White finish and opaque diffuser for even light distribution. These retrofit lights are dimmable and simple for anyone to install with no electrician necessary. No maintenance, long-life LED technology means you won't need to climb ladders to replace difficult to reach bulbs. ENERGY STAR Certified and UL Listed for Wet Location installation.