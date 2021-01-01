StyleWell 4 in. Gel Infused Memory Foam California King Mattress Topper, Blue

Restore the comfort of your old mattress with StyleWell gel-infused ventilated memory foam mattress topper. This 4 in. topper is gel-infused and features a ventilated design which increased air flow to help you sleep cooler than traditional memory foam toppers. Its dreamy formula aligns the spine to relieve discomfort at common pressure points, promoting a relaxing sleep as it conforms to your body's curves. Though the unique memory foam is incredibly plush and soft, its ventilated surface remains breathable and airy. This mattress topper promotes an optimal sleep environment and an affordable way to refresh and renew your mattress. Have confidence in your purchase as this topper meets CertiPUR-US® standards for content, emissions and durability, and are analyzed by independent, accredited testing laboratories. Color: blue.