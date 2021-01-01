You get what you pay for. With Embassy, you get durability and beauty that lasts. Each embassy solid brass ball-bearing hinge comes with two precision-machined, anti-friction, ball bearing assemblies that provide greater support, smoother action, and longer performance than cheap plain-bearing hinges. For commercial and residential use where high durability and exquisite finish matter. Screws are plated to match the polished chrome finish. Experience Elegance at Every Turn with Embassy by Homebuilders Hardware. EMBASSY 4-in Chrome Square Mortise Door Hinge | 4040BBUS26F-1