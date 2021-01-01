Shop Succulents 4 in. Assorted Succulent Collection Succulent (Collection of 40)

This collection includes a-stunning 4 in. succulent assortment. This collection includes 40-stunning succulents. All Home Botanicals packs include a plant reference guide (QR code) in every package. These packs include a-stunning array of colors that are intended to amaze. Plants may vary from pictures as plants are selected based on season, size, health and readiness. Each order is meticulously packaged in Home Botanicals retail packaging which makes these packs a perfect gift. This assortment offer a wide variety of plants spanning many species. Succulents come fully rooted in their 4 in. round pots. All orders are packed in Home Botanicals retail packaging and come with care instructions. Our 4 in. Assorted succulents are full and ready to be used in a variety of ways. Beautiful color schemes that will light up a room. Please be sure to promptly remove the plants completely from their boxes upon arrival. Often times the plants will need a little water, sun and some lose soil gently brushed from leaves after transit.