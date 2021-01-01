Sunlite 4 in. 3000K Integrated LED Dimmable Gimbal Downlight with E26 Base Adapter Recessed Light Kit

Upgrade your indoor recessed can lighting with this energy efficient LED kit. These 4 in. round retrofit lights are fully dimmable and simple for anyone to install with no electrician necessary. Medium base (E26) adapter screws directly into existing socket, connects to fixture and the fixture slides directly into existing can. Gimbal design allows you to direct the light where you need it. These energy efficient units use only 10-Watt of electricity while putting out as much light as a 75-Watt bulb. No maintenance, 30,000-hour life span LED technology built-in means you won't need to climb ladders to replace difficult to reach bulbs. Ideal for commercial or residential use. They are ETL Listed for damp location installation. Tested compatible dimmers: Leviton: 6672, 6674, Lutron: CN-600P, CTCL-153P, CTCL-153PR, DVCL-153P, DVCL-153PR, DVWCL-153P, S-600P, SLV-600P.