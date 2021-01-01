4 - Hook Freestanding Coat Rack

Need a little extra organization in your entryway? We've got you covered with this coat rack. It pairs a streamlined, minimalist design with some handy functionality for a piece that we're a little obsessed with. It's made from a blend of solid and engineered wood, and has a wood grain finish and streamlined design for some seriously sleek vibes. Plus, it features four tapered legs that come together, then spread apart into four hooks for a sinuous design. Color: Natural