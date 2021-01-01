From paper mart
#4 Brown Grease Resistant Candy Cup - 1 X 3/4 - Quantity: 1000 - Candy Packaging by Paper Mart
Advertisement
These Candy Cups Are Made With A Special Grease Resistant Paper. Available In White, Red And Chocolate Brown, The Cups Are Sturdy Pressed And Fluted To Keep Their Shape. The Grease Resistant Paper Leaves Behind A Clean Surface When Displaying Candy And Other Food Treats. 1,000 Cups Per Package. - #4 Brown Grease Resistant Candy Cup - 1 X 3/4 - Quantity: 1000 - Candy Packaging by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.