From wilsonart
Wilsonart 4 ft. x 8 ft. Laminate Sheet in RE-COVER FLORENCE WALNUT with Matte Finish
Advertisement
Wilsonart's RE-COVER Laminate Sheet in Florence Walnut is a fun and easy way to update an existing flat surface. With a pre-applied industrial strength adhesive back, Wilsonart RE-COVER can transform a project in three easy steps; clean, apply, and trim. Perfect for adding a new look to desk tops, kids' rooms, furniture, cabinet doors, interior doors, stair risers, and walls (with approved substrate). Apply Wilsonart RE-COVER Laminate in both horizontal and vertical applications over existing laminate, melamine, painted or stained wood surfaces, and suitable substrates such as particleboard, medium density fiberboard or cabinet grade plywood. Color: RE-COVER FLORENCE WALNUT.