Wilsonart 4 ft. x 8 ft. Laminate Sheet in RE-COVER White Carrara with Standard Fine Velvet Texture Finish
Wilsonart's 48 in. x 96 in. RE-COVER Laminate Sheet in White Carrara is a fun and easy way to update an existing flat surface. With a pre-applied industrial strength adhesive back, Wilsonart RE-COVER can transform a project in three easy steps; clean, apply, and trim. Perfect for adding a new look to desk tops, kids' rooms, furniture, cabinet doors, interior doors, stair risers, and walls (with approved substrate). Apply Wilsonart RE-COVER in both horizontal and vertical applications over existing laminate, melamine, painted or stained wood surfaces, and suitable substrates such as particleboard, medium density fiberboard or cabinet grade plywood.