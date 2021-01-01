HDT anti fatigue mat was developed to give assembly line personnel a floor mat that stools or chairs with casters could be used on. The product has also found a niche in laboratories and the retail sector for use in pharmacies. The top surface of HDT anti fatigue matting is made from the same exceptionally durable compound as our diamond plate floor mat product except it's 3/16 in. thick with a smooth surface. This puncture proof surface material combined with our closed cell polymeric sponge base creates a mat to withstand the most rigorous commercial environments. HDT floor matting offers excellent durability and long life, suffers no detraction from weathering, ozone exposure and is self-extinguishing when tested in accordance with FMVSS-302. 5 Years warranty. Rhino Mats 4 -ft x 13 -ft x 9/16 -in Black Rectangular Indoor or Outdoor Anti-Fatigue Mat | HDT48X13