Wilsonart 4 ft. x 12 ft. Laminate Sheet in RE-COVER Shaker Cherry with Premium Textured Gloss Finish

Wilsonart's Laminate Sheet in RE-COVER Shaker Cherry with Premium Textured Gloss Finish provides enduring beauty like no other surfacing product. And, whatever pattern and color you choose for your kitchen countertop, bathroom vanity, laundry room or garage worktop, the beauty and easy maintenance will be yours at a price you can celebrate. A new look is yours for less, leaving you with more to spend on special extras.