Diamond plate anti-fatigue by rhino is the benchmark for comparison to all other industrial anti-fatigue mats. This strong performer suffers no deterioration from weathering and ozone exposure and is self-extinguishing when tested in accordance with FMVSS-302. These mats offer excellent durability following exposure to many organic and inorganic industrial chemicals. Rhino's diamond plate anti-fatigue far exceeds the competition with it's closed cell polymeric sponge base that produces the incredibly soft and resilient rebound properties needed in a rigorous manufacturing environment. Rhino Mats 4 -ft x 1 -in Black Rectangular Indoor Anti-Fatigue Mat | DTT48DSBX20