4 ft Pre-Lit LED Airblown Disney Jack Skellington as Santa Christmas Inflatable

Add a fanciful focal point to your festive decor with this Disney Airblown Inflatable Jack Skellington decoration. A must-have Christmas classic, the Pumpkin King from The Nightmare Before Christmas is dressed as Santa to delight fans of the film, while the generous 4-foot profile and dazzling LEDs make it visible from across your lawn. A self-inflating and easy deflated build ensures simple installation and storage. This striking Disney Airblown Inflatable Jack Skellington decoration arrives with ground stakes and tethers for a stable centerpiece.