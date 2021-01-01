Art Decor 4 ft. Non-Telescoping 1-1/8 in. Single Curtain Rod with Rings in Chrome with Linea Finial

Art Decor is an industry leader in quality and design. Art Decor offers the non-telescoping rod including rings with eyelets because you deserve the best. No longer will tabs or rings get caught on the junction of adjustable rods making traversing much easier. All our supports are adjustable and finials are hand plated or painted with fashion forward colors. Linea is one of Art Decor's contemporary designs which are trendy in either transitional or contemporary settings.