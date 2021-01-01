4 Ft. H X 3 Ft.W Vinyl Privacy Screen

The privacy fence is made of lightweight UPVC but it is very sturdy and will not break due to repeated disassembly. The slats are in a compact arrangement that keeps you secure while keeping the ventilation. There are two screens in one package and you can assemble them in different ways to satisfy your needs. You can simply place the fences in your patio, back yard, garden, and park to create a personal space. Or you can buy more than two pieces and use them to form a space divider in an outdoor cafe. With the instruction and accessories included, you can easily assemble it within one hour.