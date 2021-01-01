Shine Company 4 ft. Backless Cedar Wood Outdoor Garden Bench - Burnt Brown

Create an inviting gathering place for family and friends with this 4 ft. Backless Garden Bench from Shine Company. This is the perfect compliment to any front porch, walkway, garden or deck. Spend some time outdoors and watch the kids play or invite the neighbors over for a visit. The backless design can be placed against a wall or can be used around a fire feature or table to create unobstructed open seating. Available in a variety of finishes and colors.