4 Foot - Coaxial Studio Speaker Cable Custom Made by WORLDS BEST CABLES - Using Mogami 3082 Wire & Neutrik NP2X-B ¼ Inch (6.35mm) Straight Gold TS.

This is a custom built cable assembly, by WORLDS BEST CABLES (WBC). This cable assembly is made using the Mogami 3082 wire and Neutrik NP2X-B Connectors. We at WBC always make world-class custom-built cable assemblies using many of the leading cable and connector brands, if you are unable to find the length and type of cable you are looking for, please feel free to contact us, we will strive to assemble the required cable for you. The brand of wire we used for this custom cable assembly: Mogami, one of the most sought after Pro cable brands, preferred by major recording studios and leading sound engineers around the world. All Mogami cables are made in Nagano - Japan using the best materials and technological expertise of decades of R & D. The brand of connector we used for this custom cable assembly: The Neutrik NP2X-B is the latest & the highest-end? inch Gold-plated Straight TS offering by Neutrik AG- Liechtenstein, the world's leading brand for professional audio connectors.