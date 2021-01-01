Complete a traditional Christmas setting this holiday with the help of this Flocked White River Mountain Pine Artificial Christmas Tree. Easy to set-up and entirely maintenance-free, this winter-inspired Christmas tree boasts a robust collection of realistic looking foliage consisting of 252 easy-to-bend branches for showcasing holiday accents and accented throughout with faux pinecones that look incredibly realistic. Finished with a light frosting of faux snow, it's guaranteed to create a picturesque Christmas wherever displayed. Carefully stabilized on an accompanying stand, this versatile 4’ tall frosted artificial Christmas tree will undoubtedly transform any home or office into a joyous holiday setting for years to come. | Nearly Natural 4 ' Flocked White River Mountain Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with Pinecones Silk Tree, Faux Tree, Fake Tree