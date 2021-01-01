The Urban Port 4-Drawer Gray Chevron Pattern Wooden Accent Dresser Chest with Angled Metal Legs 15 in. L x 29 in. W x 33 in. H

Quality craftsmanship blends with intrinsic design to form this coveted transitional style inspired Accent Storage Chest. Incorporated with elegantly carved chevron pattern on the front panel, it comes with four smooth gliding drawers. Constructed sturdily from the combination of mango wood and MDF, the frame is supported on knocked down tapered Iron legs. Accented with an elegant gray color coating, the aesthetically visible grain details impart an enchanting vibe to this piece of furniture. The bar pull handles facilitate easy access to the storage facility. Place it in your bedroom to keep your linens organized and hide clutter. It can also be placed in your living space with exotic showpieces atop it to create a ravishing focal point in your interior..