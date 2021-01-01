Cook and bake with accuracy using this Anchor Hocking measuring cup. It's made of thick glass for enhanced durability. This 4-cup glass measuring cup features highly visible markings on the side for easy reading. It also has a large handle for convenient lifting and carrying and a spout for precision pouring. This item is dishwasher, freezer, microwave and oven safe, making it ideal for all your kitchen prep needs. The 4cup 1qt size is handy when you're preparing high-volume recipes or processing large amounts of food. Anchor Hocking 4-Cup Decorated Glass Measuring Cup is a must for any functional kitchen.