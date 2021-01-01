4 Cornhole Bags Crocodile Professional

Homoth bags are made of a premium micro-suede on one side which allows the bag to stick to the surface for extra grip, making the bags fall on the board to abtain accurate positioning without slipping, so as to get score. The carefully selected turbo-weave fabric lets you slide past your opponent’s bags or push them out of the way. The quickest way to clear a clogged hole. The filling inside we use calcium carbonate Pellet, Unlike corn, plastic pellets do not break down, mold, or attract critters if neglected. Bags filled with plastic pellets are easy to clean if dirty and can be dried quickly by laying them flat in the sun. Color: Dark Gray