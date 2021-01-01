4 Core Intel Celeron J4125 (up to 2.7Ghz) Beelink Mini PC Windows 10 Pro 8GB DDR4 RAM 256GB SSD GKmini Desktop Computer, Support 4K@30Hz Dual HDMI.

Ultra High-efficiency Amazing ProcessorThe Beelink mini pc Equipped with Intel Celeron J4125 processor quad core, Its base operating frequency 2.0 GHz/s up to a 2.7 GHz in burst mode. Faster CPU and the 9th Intel UHD Graphics 600 meet your different needs such as work, browse webs, home-learning, 4K@30hz videos play back from Youtube and Netflix and TV ect. Perfect Visual Experience for Dual Screen 4K HD DisplayDual HDMI 2.0 of The Mini Desktop Computer Support superb Dual 4K@30hz ultra high definition Display. And With Gigabit Ethernet,2.4G/5.8G Dual-band Wifi 5, Bluetooth 4.0, Bring an amazing visual to you, good for home entertainment, movie, video conference. Large Storage 8GB DDR4 +256 SSDThis Beelink GKmini Computer comes with 8GB RAM(2400MHZ) and 128GB SSD. you can DIY to upgrade storage to 2TB (no included) via the M.2 SATA3.0 2280 interface. And upgrade storage to 2TB (no included) via the 2.5 inch 7mm SATA HDD or External USB 3.0 interface. Wonderful Safety data bank for