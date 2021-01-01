TRU RED™ 4 Compartment Business Card Holder, Black (TR58198)

Organize your desk setup with this business card holder. The four compartments accommodate up to 100 business cards, while the upscale wave design adds flair to your tabletop. The back compartment lets you store larger papers, such as receipts and mail envelopes. This TRU RED business card holder has a sleek black finish that delivers a professional look and complements a variety of color schemes..Manufactured from a black glossy-finish plastic. Use stand-alone or mix and match with other pieces.The holder measures 6.3"L x 3.9"W x 4"H.Professional display for your business cards.Four-compartment card holder can hold up to 100 cards.Get quick access to contact numbers and information with this TRU RED business card holder.