Home Basics 4 Compartment Bamboo Desktop Organizer, Natural

Create a haven of order and productivity with this bamboo desktop organizer. With four different compartments, you have plenty to tidy up your piles of papers, folders, sticky notes, pens and pencils, and various other office accessories. Use the small square compartment for keeping your writing tools organized. The larger vertical section is great for filing away thank you cards and invites until you're ready to send them out to the post office. Crafting from the finest bamboo, its gorgeous graining and wood tones, warms up even the most cold-looking cubicle or a drab and dreary desk into a serene space that inspires endless creativity and positive productivity. To clean the unit, hand wash with warm water and use gentle soap. Dry thoroughly. Item dimensions may differ slightly due to the unique nature of the product. Color and finish may also differ from the images shown due to differences in monitor displays. Props and accessories are not included.