4 Channels Professional UHF Wireless Microphone System with Rack Mountable Metal Receiver and 4 Handheld Mics for Church School Outdoor Wedding.

INTERFERENCE FREE: the wireless microphone system comes with Ultra-High Frequency (UHF, 510-560 MHz) which is less likely subject to interference from other equipment compared with a VHF system. It has 4 fixed frequencies for ultra-signal stability and is compliant with the latest FCC regulations FULL COMPATIBILITY, EASY TO SET UP: the receiver comes with both 1/4 mix out and XLR outputs for professional use. With two detachable antennas, independent volume controls and 2 large LED displays, this wireless microphone system can be easily set up with your powered PA speaker, soundbar, mixer, home receiver or amplifier SUPERB QUALITY: the built-in pop filter reduces potential popping and helps deliver consistent and superb quality. It has up to 200 feet line-of-sight operation range with stellar quality and is ideal for conferences, broadcasting, weddings, parties, karaoke, social events and any small to medium-sized venues such as meeting rooms