4 Channel VHF Wireless Microphone 4Channel Wireless Microphone System with 4 Handheld Mics Metal Receiver Long Distance Operation Ideal for Church.

WIRELESS OPERATION: Quad channel VHF wireless microphone system to enjoy cable-free operation. Metal build receiver for durability and high quality plastics component build handheld mics for light-weight feature. Individual volume control to precisely balance and adjust vocal sound. Green LED lights above each volume knob enable users visualize the pair up between receiver and transmitters RELIABLE PERFORMANCE: Cardioid mic capsule enables easy sound pickup and smooth sound transmission, delivering state-of-art clear true sound performance. Stable fixed VHF signal ensures unsurpassed interference-free distortion-free operation, operating distance is up to 160ft line of sight in open space. Perfect for meetings, public speaking, interview, group karaoke, broadcasting, church, and outdoor events VERSATILE USE: Easy setup wireless microphone system and convenient operation with ON/MUTE/OFF switch on both cordless mic and bodypack. Metal receiver