4-Channel Optocoupler Photoelectric Isolator Module Level Voltage Converter Module PLC Signal Converter Module PNP NPN to PNP (12V to 12V)
Best Quality Guranteed. 4-Channel Optocoupler Photoelectric Isolator Module Level Voltage Converter Module with high quality optocoupler and LED patch indicator. The power supply has anti-connection protection. The limit conversion frequency is 20Khz. PCB size: 45x72mm. Module size: 48x86x40mm (LxWxH). Widely used, it can be used for signal isolation, level conversion between signals such as single chip microcomputer and PLC. PNP, NPN signal to NPN signal, signal level conversion and other uses. 4-Channel Optocoupler Photoelectric Isolator Module User Manual Download Link: https://www./clouddrive/share/ZajJMKi3AkPAmlZHXV5Zfnc0sTl6jxyQ8NBbSasuxXI