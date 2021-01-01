This rectangular metal and glass candle holder is a great addition to your home and will surely complement your existing furniture. It is the perfect accessory for a wide array of home designs, especially contemporary. This candle holder can accommodate up to four pillar candles and features round-shaped pedestals, clear cylindrical glasses, and a rectangular frame. Made of iron and glass, this home decor provides solid construction and is perfect for creating an elegant adornment for your entryway, lobby, living room, or bedroom. Delight your guests and make any occasion extra special by adding lighted candles to this sleek candle holder. Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. This metal and glass candle holder accommodates 4 votive candles. This item comes shipped in 1 carton. Suitable for indoor use only. Made in India. Contemporary design. Grayson Lane 4 Candle Metal Pillar Candle Holder (5-in H x 18-in W x 18-in L) in Black | 54261