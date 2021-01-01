Royal Gourmet 4-Burner 52000-btu Propane Gas Grill Griddle

UnlockallthepossibilitiesyoumayexpectfromRoyalGourmet®GB40014-BurnerPropaneGas Griddle.Ithasathick,flatgriddleplate,measuring36’’Lx22’’W,atotalof792sq.insurface thatisperfectforoutdoorBBQparties!Fourpowerfulstainless-steeltubeburnersputoutoverall 52000BTUs,allowingyoutocookvariousfoodsatadesiredheat.Fixedsidetablesholdon multipleseasoningswithstableconstruction.Cleaningjobissimpleandeasy:aftergrilling,you canremovethegriddlewithagraspofitssidehandles.Detachoilcupthatcollectsgreasefrom drippingforfastandeasycleanup.RoyalGourmet®GB4001comeswithanopencartdesign, whichissimplebutsturdy.Itisalsofreetomovewithfourlockingcasters. Cookeggs,pancakes,steak,rice,teriyakistylefoodsandmorewithRoyalGourmet®GB4001 4-BurnerPropaneGasGriddle!Features:4stainless-steeltubeburnersindependentlycontrolled;eachhas13,000BTUs,total52,000 BTUscookingpower.36"Lx22"W,total792squareinchescookingarea,over4.5mmthicknessflatgriddleplate, pre-seasonedsurface.Equippedwithsidehandles,thegriddletopiseasytoremoveforcleaning.Durablestainless-steelcontrolpanel,withupgradedelectronicignitionsystem,whichoffersa reliablesparkateverypush.Fixedsidetablesholdaccessoriesandseasoningwithgreatstability.Detachablegreasecupwithlargecapacitymakesforhassle-freecleanup.Opencartdesign,simpleandsturdy.Fuel Type: Liquid PropaneInstallation Type: Flat TopIgnition Type: Electronic ignitionGas and Charcoal Combo: NoGrill Body Primary Material: Cast ironGrill Body Material Details: Grate Material: Cast IronPorcelain-Coated Grates: YesNon-Stick Grates: YesNumber of Main Burners: 4Main Burner Configuration: All conventionalInfrared Main Burner: NoRotisserie Burner: NoSide Burner: NoSearing Burner: NoFinish: BlackMaximum Temperature: 350BTU Output: 52000Pieces Included: 1Smoker Included: NoCover Included: YesLight Included: NoThermometer Included: NoDigital Controls: NoWheels Included: YesLocking Wheels: Griddle Included: YesSide Shelf or Table Included: YesHood Included: YesLocking Hood: Motorized Hood: Drip Tray Included: YesRemovable Drip Tray: Regulator Included: YesTool Hooks Included: YesNumber of Tool Hooks Included: Weather Resistant: YesRust Resistant: YesProduct Care: Use the scraper to remove the debris after using it in heat. If it is cool down, we can add some water and turn the burner to the low heat for creating steam. It helps remove the debris. (2) Use the paper towel to clean up the griddle top. Keep it completely dry. (3) Add oil and use a paper towel to spread the oil evenly on the surface.Flat Top: YesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential UseManufacturer Product Name: 36L‘’RoyalGourmetGB40014-Burner52000-BTUPropaneGasGrillGriddleCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in ChinaGrill Hood Material: Cast IronGrill Hood Material Details: Cast IronCabinet Included: NoPTFE Free: YesPFOA Free: NoQuality Score: Spefications:UL Listed: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: NocUL Listed: NoETL Listed: YesUSDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Con