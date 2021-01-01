The Vinotemp WineSteward™ is a wine dispensing system that features the ability to store, cool, preserve and conveniently dispense wine from four bottles – bringing the convenience of high-end restaurant style wine dispensing into the comfort of home. And with proprietary cooling and dispensing technology, the new four bottle dispenser pours wine by the glass, at the proper temperature, every time. All while the preservation system ensures each bottle can be enjoyed up to several weeks. Vinotemp 4-Bottle Capacity Silver Freestanding Wine Chiller | VT-PRWINEDIS4S