From wade logan
42" 4 - Blade LED Retractable Blades Ceiling Fan with Remote Control and Light Kit Included
This product is a 42 inch black ceiling fan light. Made of high-quality metal body, acrylic shade, abs fan blade and pure copper silent motor. Light color and fan speed can be done individually via remote control. Mute motor creating a comfortable living environment for you and your family and improving the quality of sleep. Suitable for living room bedroom dining kitchen restaurant guest room villa corridor office foyer hotel hall entrance hallway lobby.