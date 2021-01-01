From first deal
2.5' 3.5' 4 Bay SAS SATA NAS DiskStation Case USB2.0 USB3.0 Hard Drive Enclosure Network Home Storage Server ITX Chassis with Lock-Only case
Specifications:- Size: 256 * 205 * 195mm(H * W * L)- Material: 0.8mm SGCC steel chassis- Support motherboard size: ITX, 170 * 170mm (motherboard CPU fan height within 3.5cm)- Support power supply: 1U power supply, small 1uflex power supply (need small baffle to fix)- Support backplane: SATA / SAS interface- Support fan: 1 * 8025 inch fan (silent fan)- Expansion slot: full height card- Magnetic machine: 4 * 3.5-inch hard disk hot swap (up to 2 2.5-inch hard disks can be installed inside the chassis)- Support magnetic machine: 4 * 3.5-inch hard disk hot swap (one 2.5-inch hard disk can be installed inside the chassis)- Product features: front? sb3.0 / sb2.0, matching hard disk bit according to the matching motherboard, supporting hot swapFeatures:- Special 0.8mm exquisite SGCC galvanized sheet manufacturing, smooth and glossy surface- Portable hard disk design, backplane bit compatible with SAS / SATA hard disk- Standard 1 * 8025 silent fan.