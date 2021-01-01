Designers Fountain 4 in. LED lights are designed to save money in residential and commercial lighting applications when you switch from light bulbs to these energy saving LED light fixtures. These recessed ceiling lights use 80% less electricity to produce the same amount of light as incandescent light bulbs. Because the LED light source is built into the light fixture and made to last for over 20-years, you don't have to get on a ladder to replace light bulbs ever. These LED lights are wet location rated for use in kitchen lighting and bathroom lighting applications or in any type of commercial ceiling. They install in minutes with no tools and no wiring. Whichever rooms you choose to update, these recessed lights will make your ceiling look great for years with the modern, stylish look of a deepened, baffled recessed light lens and sleek white trim ring. Designers Fountain recessed ceiling lights can be used in ceilings with or without insulation and they are compatible with most LED rated dimmers. Each ceiling light is air tight certified to prevent losses of air conditioning and heat, saving you even more. These lights are ENERGY STAR listed, CA Title 24 and Title 20 compliant and backed by a 5-year warranty. Stop wasting money and time with light bulbs and start saving with Designers Fountain LED recessed lighting fixtures. Designers Fountain 4-in White Baffle Recessed Light Trim | EVL45693WH27