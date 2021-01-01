4' Gold and Beige Round Area Throw Rug

From the Utopia Collection, this exquisite rug will have your interiors rejoice in enticing patterns! The splendid mix of both vivid and dark tones across the rug will harmonize a myriad of styles to tie together your spaces. Not just a layer of warmth, the piece is also of sturdy build and will keep your feet off the cold floor for many years to come! If organic aesthetic is what you're after, this rug has you covered!. Product Features: Color(s): gold, and ivory. Machine made medium pile. Backing: yes. Recommended for indoor use only. Easy-to-clean, stain resistant, and does not shed. Use a rug pad to reduce slipping and sliding. Rug pad sold separately. Made in Turkey. Care instructions: Spot clean only. Regular vacuuming. Use a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenly. In case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying downward pressure on the crease. Dimensions: 4' diameter. Pile height: 0.33". Material(s): polypropylene. Backing: jute