Newport Brass 4-924BP Alveston Collection Single Handle Round Pressure Balanced Shower Trim Plate Only with Metal Cross Handle Forever Brass (PVD)

Newport Brass 4-924BP Alveston Collection Single Handle Round Pressure Balanced Shower Trim Plate Only with Metal Cross Handle Alveston Collection Single Handle Round Pressure Balanced Shower Trim Plate Only with Metal Cross HandleSimple, yet elegant, the Newport Brass Alveston Collection brings a traditional feel to any household. The Alveston Collection's flowing lines are a wonderful addition to your current bathroom and perfect if you are remodeling and want to coordinate all of the fixtures. Newport Brass lavatory faucets are available in several different styles with 25 unique finish options. Every Newport Brass bathroom faucet is CA/VT low lead compliant and WaterSense certified. Solid brass construction and ceramic disc cartridges ensure that your Newport Brass bath faucet will last the test of time. You will see why Newport Brass boasts Flawless Beauty from Faucet to FinishFeatures:Single handle pressure balanced valve trimSolid brassADA compliant cross handleIntended for use with Newport Brass rough valve item 1-594Readyship Available Finishes - Finishes guaranteed to be in stock by Newport BrassOil Rubbed BronzePolished NickelSatin NickelPolished ChromeFinish Features:Available in 25 beautiful finishesIAPMO Certified and testedLong Life Finishes - 10 Year WarrantyDurable, color protected, scratch resistantGreen, low VOC, energy efficient finishing processSpecifications:Material : Solid BrassHandle type : Metal cross handleHandle Included : YesRequired valve: 1/2" Pressure Balance valve (1-594) Pressure Balanced Forever Brass (PVD)