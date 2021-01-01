Newport Brass 4-914BP Pressure Balanced Valve Trim from the Astor Collection Polished Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only Pressure Balanced

Newport Brass 4-914BP Pressure Balanced Valve Trim from the Astor Collection Product Features:Constructed of brass ensuring durability and dependabilityCovered under Newport Brass' 10-year limited warranty for residential installations and 1-year limited warranty for commercial installationsHigh quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useSingle function cartridgePressure balancing valve cartridge with scald guardADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities ActProduct Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlIncludes pre-set safety stop with override capabilityEscutcheon Diameter: 7-3/4"Rough-in valve is not included with this model - when adding to cart, valve option will be presented Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome