Symmons 4-282FVP Fre-Flo 2.5 GPM Single Function Vandal Resistant Shower Head Polished Chrome Showers Shower Heads Single Function

Symmons 4-282FVP Fre-Flo 2.5 GPM Single Function Vandal Resistant Shower Head Symmons offers a full selection of accessories including showerheads, hand showers, diverters, towel bars, and more. Symmons accessories are available for a wide variety of residential, commercial, and institutional applications.Symmons 4-282FVP Features:Covered under Symmons' limited lifetime residential warranty and 5 year commercial warrantyConstructed of brass ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Fre-Flo line seamlesslySingle function shower headShower arm and flange sold separatelyWith 1/2" NPT female ball joint connectionMade in AmericaSymmons 4-282FVP Specifications:Shower Head Width: 1-7/16" (left to right)Shower Head Height: 3-9/16" (top to bottom)Flow Rate (GPM): 2.5 gallons-per-minute Single Function Polished Chrome