Symmons 4-241 Euro-Flo 2.5 GPM Single Function Shower Head Polished Chrome Showers Shower Heads Single Function
Symmons 4-241 Euro-Flo 2.5 GPM Single Function Shower Head Symmons offers a full selection of accessories including showerheads, hand showers, diverters, towel bars, and more. Symmons accessories are available for a wide variety of residential, commercial, and institutional applications.Symmons 4-241 Features:Covered under Symmons' limited lifetime residential warranty and 5 year commercial warrantyConstructed of brass ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Euro-Flo line seamlesslySingle function shower headShower arm and flange sold separatelySymmons 4-241 Specifications:Shower Head Width: 3-5/16" (left to right)Flow Rate (GPM): 2.5 gallons-per-minute Single Function Polished Chrome