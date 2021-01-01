From latitude run
4,11X14 Picture Frames Set Of 4 - Made Of Solid Wood And Tempered Glass With Mats, Display Pictures 11X14 Without Mat Or 8X10/8.5X11 With Mat For Wall
Advertisement
Clear Tempered Glass - Tempered Glass is a type of safety glass processed by controlled thermal to increase its strength,not easily broken even when hard hit.In the case that tempered glass does break, it shatters into small pebbles that are void of dangerous, sharp edges.Stronger Impact & Scratch-Resistant to Helps Protect both Your Artworks and Family Members. Color: White, Picture Size: 5" x 7"