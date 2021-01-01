From fypon

Fypon 4-1/2 in. x 13-5/32 in. x 13-5/32 in. Polyurethane Fancy Peaked Post Top, White

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Fypon post accessories are ideal for emphasizing any newel post in a balustrade system. We have a wide range of accessories from flat or peaked post tops, to post balls and trim collars. Fypon post accessories are manufactured from low-maintenance polyurethane that is insect, moisture, and weather resistant. Find that missing piece that will help set your home apart from your neighbors’. Color: White.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com