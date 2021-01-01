From sportsman
Sportsman 4,000/3,500-Watt Dual Fuel Powered Portable Generator, Runs on LPG or Regular Gasoline
For power when you need it, look to the Sportsman 4,000/3,500-watt Propane Gas Powered Portable Generator. Perfect for camping, emergency power, or a job site, if offers a 4,000 peak-watt output and 3,500 running output that can operate all RV household appliances and power tools easily. This generator features four 120V outlets, one 120V RV outlet and one 12V DC outlet to charge power inside or outside. For added flexibility, it runs with gasoline or liquid propane gas.