From general
3× Cyan Toner For Brother Dcp-L8410cdw Hl-L8360cdwt L9310cdw /Cdwt Tn433 Tn431
Advertisement
Mpn: Does Not Apply Brand: Unbranded Model: Brother Tn433 Color: Cyan Gtin13: Does Not Apply Type: Compatible Compatible Printer List(1) : Hl-L8260cdw/L8360cdw/L8360cdwt/L9310cdwtt/L9310cdw Compatible Printer List(2) : Hl-L9310cdwt/Dcp-L8410cdw Compatible Brand: For Brother Country/Region Of Manufacture: China Page Yield: Yields Up To 4,000 Pages At 5% Coverage. Compatible Model: Mfc-L8610cdw/L8900cdw/L9570cdw/L9570cdwt/L8690cdw Print Technology: Laser Package Included: 3 Pk