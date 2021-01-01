3Wheels Wireless Remote Control Motorized Camera Video Auto Dolly 3 Speed Adjustable with Mini Flexible Ballhead Mount Adapter Compatible with.

Best Quality Guranteed. Upgraded motorized camera dolly with scale indication, 3 levels of adjustable speed (2.4cm/s 2.6cm/s 2.8cm/s); support move to the opposite direction; 180adjustable wheel angle, you can achieve creative circle route/straight line movement. An perfect auto dolly for time lapse/macro/low angle video shooting. The body is made of high quality plastic material, can support up 3kg/6.6lbs load, pocket size and lightweight, easy to carry. The wireless remote control can change speed & direction & make a pause, effective distance 6m/19.7ft; the dolly itself has control keys too. 1/4 inch to 3/8 inch convertible screw is suitable for most camera/smartphone holder; you can also use the included ballhead with this dolly to achieve more flexible and more stable usage. Built-in 1800mAh rechargeable li-ion battery can offer up to 6hrs service time; With USB charging port and charging cable,