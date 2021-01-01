3Way Grip Arm Tripod Official Mount

Best Quality Guranteed. 3 in one design: Can be used as a camera grip, extension arm or tripod for ultra versatility and a variety of shots Handle doubles as a grip: The handle can be detached from the arm and used as a lightweight camera grip Tripod stored inside handle: Inside the handle is a small tripod that can be removed and used on its own or combined with the handle Waterproof: Designed for use in and out of water; Measures 20 inches when fully extended, collapses to 7.5 inches What's included: Extension arm, grip, tripod, thumb screw; Recommend screws to be pressed down hard enough on the hinge screws for the threads to engage