From stci tech ltd

3V Battery Holder 2 x AA 1.5V Battery Box Case With ON / OFF power switch wire lead For DC 3V DIY Experiment High Quality

$4.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

3V Battery Holder 2 x AA 1.5V Battery Box Case With ON / OFF power.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com