From dell

Dell 3TB 7.2K 6Gbps SAS 3.5 Hard Drive HITACHI HUS724030ALS640 T620 T630 D2HWM

$285.12
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Model: HUS724030ALS640 Interface: SATA III Storage Capacity:3TB Rotation Speed:7200RPM

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com