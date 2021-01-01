Besa Lighting 3SW-G44007 Pahu 3 Light Reversible Halogen Bathroom Vanity Light with Transparent Armagnac / Opal Glass Shades Chrome Indoor Lighting

Besa Lighting 3SW-G44007 Pahu 3 Light Reversible Halogen Bathroom Vanity Light with Transparent Armagnac / Opal Glass Shades The Pahu is a distinctive double-glass pendant, with an inner opal cylinder centered within a transparent outer glass. Our Trans-Armagnac colored blown glass complements the soft white Opal cased glass, which can suit any classic or modern decor. Opal has a very tranquil glow that is pleasing in appearance, as the Trans-Armagnac glass sparkles with the accents from that glow. The smooth satin finish on the opal’s outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This blown glass combination is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. The vanity fixture is equipped with decorative lamp holders, removable finials, linear rectangular housing, and a removable low profile oval canopy cover.Features:Transparent Armagnac / Opal GlassDurable Steel ConstructionRated for Damp or Dry LocationsCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: G9Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 120Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 9.875"Width: 22.5"Extension: 5.5"HCO: 7.375"Shade Height: 7"Shade Width: 4"Backplate Height: 4.5"Backplate Width: 5.875"Energy Star: No Vanity Light Chrome