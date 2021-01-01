Besa Lighting 3SW-4679KR Brella 3 Light Reversible Halogen Bathroom Vanity Light with Chalk Glass Shades Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures

Besa Lighting 3SW-4679KR Brella 3 Light Reversible Halogen Bathroom Vanity Light with Chalk Glass Shades Brella has a classical bell shape that complements aesthetic, while also built for optimal illumination. Our Chalk glass is a soft white opal cased glass that is handcrafted with spiraling strokes of off-white color, emphasizing the subtle brush pattern. The silvery rippled design is subdued and harmonious. Unlit, it appears as simply a textured surface like spun silk, but when lit the texture comes alive. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process, with the texture of the subtle brushing. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. The vanity fixture is equipped with decorative lamp holders, removable finials, linear rectangular housing, and a removable low profile oval canopy cover.Features:Chalk GlassDurable Steel ConstructionRated for Damp or Dry LocationsCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: G9Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 120Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 7.25"Width: 22.5"Extension: 6.5"HCO: 4.75"Shade Height: 4"Shade Width: 6"Backplate Height: 4.5"Backplate Width: 5.875"Energy Star: No Vanity Light Chrome