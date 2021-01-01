DEZ Furnishings 3QKK560720 Insulating Cordless Roman Shade, 56W x 72L Inches, Khaki

Features a cordless design to offer safety and a clean look. Looking for Child and Pet safety window covering? These Shades have been tested and Certified Child and Pet Safe by Parents for Window Blind Safety and Best for Kids. (To identify Child and Pet safe product, please look for products that carry the Child Safe Logos). Room darkening Roman Shade, provides privacy, energy saving components and features a white cellular shade backing for additional light control and a uniform look from outside the window. Shade Actual Size is: 56W x 72L , Fits window 56.5 inches wide. Colors available: white, khaki, chocolate, navy, and gray. Width sizes available in from 20" to 72", in 1" increments and Length sizes available in 72". Shades can be mounted inside or outside the window frame and are easy to operate by simply holding the bottom rail and push up or pull down to the desired height. Mounting Hardware and Installation Instructions Included At DEZ Furnishings, all our products are customized and made to order. Once you place your order, your freshly made window covering will be shipped out to you within 3 business days., Manufacturer: All Strong Industry USA, Inc.