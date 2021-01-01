From first deal
3Pcs Waveshare® FT232 Module USB to Serial USB to TTL FT232RL Communication Module Micro Port Flashing Board
Features: Use original FT232RLSupport Linux, Android, WinCE, Windows 7/8/8.1/10.Support 3 power supply modes: 5V external power supply; 3.3V external power supply; external power supply (requires 3.3V-5V)With 3 LEDs: TXD LED, RXD LED, POWER LEDTXD, RXD, RTS#, CTS#: lead out with curved pinOther functions PIN: reserved pad (distribution pin, row seat, can be plugged into or plugged into the user system; PIN spacing supports insertion into the universal board) Instructions for use: (Take access to MCU as an example)VCCIO: output 3.3V or 5V (module is powered by USB, cap must be jumped to 3.3V or 5V)GND: Connect to GNDTXD: Connect to MCU. RX (Signal flow direction: MCU. RX PC. RX)RTS: Connect to MCU. CTS (Signal flow direction: MCU. CTS PC.